Partly Cloudy and Mild conditions will prevail across Wyoming today as High Pressure remains across the region for the next few days. This Dry and Warm weather pattern will continue through Wednesday with the exception of scattered rain and snow showers that will move into the west by late Wednesday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 26. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 57. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain before 4am, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night A slight chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.