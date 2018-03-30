High Pressure across the Four Corners region will direct a couple of fast moving cold fronts across Wyoming over the next few days. Windy and mild conditions will prevail across the state today before the next front slides across the region on Saturday. This next system will bring colder weather and some snow to the Cowboy State Saturday with general clearing expected on Sunday with mild temperatures.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy, with a west wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Windy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.