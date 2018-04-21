Clear skies in the northwest will spread eastward for a mild and dry day today. Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Sunday before another cool down on Monday. The next system will arrive Sunday night and bring rain and snow through Monday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 65. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light south.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 18 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a northwest wind 14 to 18 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Blustery.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.