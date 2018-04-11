Partly to mostly cloudy today with a few showers lingering in the west, however another cold front will move into the western regions of the Cowboy State tonight, bringing snow and rain showers. Strong winds possible for the Cody Foothills and the southern wind corridor. Thursday night into Friday will see the rain and snow spreading across the entire area. The highest precipitation amounts will be in the western and northern portions of the state. Strong to High winds may be an issue late Thursday into Friday as well.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Windy, with a south wind 13 to 23 mph becoming west 23 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Thursday Night A chance of rain before 8pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Windy, with a west wind 29 to 34 mph decreasing to 22 to 27 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Windy, with a north northwest wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with a north wind 16 to 21 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.