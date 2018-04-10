A warm, dry day today as high pressure dominates. The next cold front will move into the western regions of the Cowboy State tonight, bringing snow and rain through Wednesday. Strong winds for the Cody Foothills also expected with the front. Next weather system will move in Thursday night, spreading across the entire area overnight into Friday with snow and rain showers.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming southeast 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday A chance of rain showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1pm and 3pm, then a chance of snow showers after 3pm. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Windy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Friday A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Windy, with a west northwest wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.