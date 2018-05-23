Unsettled weather will remain a threat across the west and north today as the latest low pressure system moves off towards the east. Areas of patchy early morning fog will be replaced by partly cloudy skies before noon with scattered showers and late-day thunderstorms possible across northern and western Wyoming. Similar pattern will remain across the state on Thursday as a gradual warming trend continues for the rest of the week.

Detailed Forecast

Today A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Friday Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Saturday



Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy. Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Memorial Day A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Monday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday Day