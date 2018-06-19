The low pressure system over Idaho and Montana is still slowly moving northeastward. Cool and moist weather over Wyoming will continue through Wednesday. Isolated to numerous rain showers and thunderstorms will occur again today and Wednesday. A warming of the temperatures will begin on Thursday, and then a return of showers and thunderstorms on Friday through the weekend. Localized flooding due to heavy showers is possible as well.

Detailed Forecast

Today Isolated showers before 2pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday



Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 76. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy. Sunday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Sunday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 81.