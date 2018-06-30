Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will remain a threat across Wyoming today. Temperatures remain cooler and breezy winds continue, but mainly in the south and west. High pressure will return to the area by Sunday with drier, but breezy conditions and a gradual warming trend.
.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.
Wednesday (Independence Day)
Sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 89.