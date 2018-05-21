Clouds will increase across the region today as a Pacific low pressure system over Southern California drifts towards the region. This increase of moisture will help to produce a few late day thunderstorms across the far west. This next approaching system will then bring an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms to Wyoming on Tuesday and Wednesday, with some of these storms producing areas of gusty winds and small hail at times.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Tuesday Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Tuesday Night Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Wednesday Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Thursday



Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Friday Sunny, with a high near 76. Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 79. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Sunday