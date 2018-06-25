Mostly Sunny, with a High Near 83

Higher pressure sets in today as the low moves out of the state. Expect generally sunny skies and warmer temperatures today across the region. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring much of the same before chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms return to the area at the end of the week.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Tonight Clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday



Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy. Friday Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Friday Night Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Saturday Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Saturday Night Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Sunday