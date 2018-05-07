Today, expect gusty winds and a slight chance of late day thunderstorms, mainly across the north. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of central Wyoming from noon to 6 PM this evening. Above normal temperatures through Thursday will increase snowmelt and river flows.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 76. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night