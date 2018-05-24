Showers and thunderstorms will be more isolated today and mainly across the north and west. A gradual warming trend continues through the rest of the week. Then, another system will slightly cool temperatures down for the weekend as well as bring more showers and thunderstorms.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Friday Sunny, with a high near 82. East southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48. South southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a south wind 12 to 17 mph becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday



A 20 percent chance of showers after 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Sunday Night A slight chance of showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Memorial Day A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Monday Night A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Tuesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday