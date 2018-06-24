The low pressure system over central Wyoming will continue to produce rain showers this morning and will bring isolated thunderstorms this afternoon, mainly to the northern and eastern portions of Wyoming. Heavy rain in these areas could cause localized flooding. Areas to the south will see partly cloudy skies. Drier and warmer weather will move in Monday across the region for much of the work week.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Monday Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Monday Night Clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday



Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy. Friday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Friday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Saturday