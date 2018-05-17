A storm system over the great basin will bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms across west and central Wyoming this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms will be more numerous across the west and north. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, along with cooler temperatures, are expected Friday with this storm system.

Detailed Forecast

Today A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Friday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday



A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Tuesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday