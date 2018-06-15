Mostly Sunny, with a High Near 83

By News Desk -
16
Views

Stationary front with surface low pressure in southwestern Wyoming–will remain in place through Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms more numerous Sunday through Tuesday across Wyoming.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with a south southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 18 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR