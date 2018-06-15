Stationary front with surface low pressure in southwestern Wyoming–will remain in place through Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms more numerous Sunday through Tuesday across Wyoming.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with a south southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 18 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Saturday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Sunday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday



A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Monday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Tuesday A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Wednesday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.