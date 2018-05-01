Mostly Sunny, With High Near 54

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Tonight

A slight chance of rain and snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.