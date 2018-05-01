Mostly Sunny, With High Near 54

Partly Cloudy and Warmer today across much of Wyoming today with widely scattered showers and isolated late day thunderstorms across the northwest. Next Spring storm system will move across the region on Wednesday which will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms to the Cowboy State. A warmer and drier weather pattern will then take over for the rest of the work week.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. West southwest wind around 7 mph.
Tonight
A slight chance of rain and snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Monday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.