Mother’s Day Lunch & Dinner Specials at White Mtn. Mining Co.

Reserve your table at White Mountain Mining Company for Mother’s Day and enjoy special appetizers, entrees, and cocktails.

Enjoy fine dining with a casual Western flair in our smoke-free restaurant while celebrating with Mom!

We will have lunch and dinner Mother’s Day specials offered, in addition to our regular dining menu.

Mother’s Day Lunch & Dinner

Sunday, May 13: 1:30 – 6:30 pm

. Entrees

Seafood Alredo Fettuccini, Crab, Lobster

Honey-Glazed Salmon

Petite Surf-N-Turf Sirloin steak, 6 oz. Lobster tail

Shrimp Louie Salad Shrimp, cucumber, tomato, egg, avocado

Salmon Salad Crumbled salmon, tomato

.



Cocktails

Champagne Cocktail Champagne with a splash of Grand Marnier

Mining Mary Bloody Mary with asparagus, pickle, and green olive

Mimosa Champagne and orange juice

Berryetto Amaretto, strawberries, and cream blended



Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake

Brownie Sundaes

.

Reservations are Recommended

White Mountain Mining Company has served Sweetwater County for over 25 years with fine dining served up with a casual Western flair. Enjoy many popular items, including steak and seafood.

They offer a smoke-free restaurant and dine-in bar that is always open Monday – Saturday from 4:30-10pm.

White Mountain Mining Company

10 Clearview Rd

Rock Springs, WY

Phone: 307-382-5265

Follow White Mountain Mining Company on Facebook!

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.