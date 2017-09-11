Motorcycle Wreck Leads To DUI Charge

GREEN RIVER — According to the Green River Police Department, on September 8th, at 6:31 pm, Green River Police Officers responded to a report of a single vehicle collision.

According to the GRPD a motorcycle was traveling north on East Teton Boulevard, negotiating a curve near the Municipal Horse Corrals, ran over dirt on the roadway, causing the front tire to give out and the motorcycle fell onto its side.

The driver and passenger were checked on scene by Castle Rock Ambulance Service, both of which refused transport.

The driver, identified as Joseph Norris, age 44 of Tacoma, Washington was arrested for driving while under the influence.