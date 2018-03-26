Mountain Lion Hunt Area 13 Is Closed

GREEN RIVER-Mountain lion hunters are alerted that hunt area 13, the Wasatch Area, closed on Friday, March 23, at 10 pm.

Mountain Lion Hunt Area 13 encompasses all lands south of Interstate 80 and west of the Green River.

Most mountain lion hunt areas have a mortality limit. A mountain lion hunt area closes as soon as the limit is filled or when the season ends, whichever comes first. It is the hunter’s responsibility to call the mountain lion mortality limit hotline at 1-800-264-1280 before going hunting to check the status of a hunt area. The hotline is operable 24 hours a day.

Other laws and regulations pertaining to mountain lion hunting can be found in the 2017-2018 mountain lion hunting regulations, which are available at Game and Fish regional offices, most local license agents, and the Game and Fish website.

For more information go to the website or call the Game and Fish Green River Region Office at 1-800-843-8096.