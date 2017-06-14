Mountain Lion Spotted at Laramie City Park

LARAMIE — The search has ceased for a mountain lion that had been spotted earlier today a popular city park in Laramie.

According to the Laramie Police Department, a mountain lion was seen around 2:15 pm. The lion was sighted in the area of 9th and Harney, crossing LaBonte Park.

Law enforcement officers from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, the Laramie Police Department and the Game and Fish tried to locate the animal. The search was called off around 4 pm since another sighting was not reported.

The Laramie Police Department urged residents to stay out of the area and asked to keep children and small pets indoors while the search was under way. Now, residents are asked to use caution and to report any other sightings.

