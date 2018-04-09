Mountain States Water Service Hiring Certified Crane Operator

Mountain States Water Service is hiring a NCCCO Certified Crane Operator.
Job Description
Successful applicant will be able to:
- Safely operate various sizes of cranes.
- Maintain accurate work records.
- Clean and maintain equipment.
- Set up rigging properly.
- Use rigging hand signals.
- Communicate with manager and coworkers.
Requirements
- Class A CDL preferred, as applicant may be required to perform driver duties when needed.
- Pre-employment drug testing is mandatory.
To Apply:
Email your resume to msws@centurytel.net
Schedule
- Shifts may vary.
Benefits
- Company vehicle provided for transportation to/from job sites.
- Employee housing available if needed.
- Medical, vacation, 401(k) offered after probationary periods.
How to Apply
Resumes may be emailed to: msws@centurytel.net.
You may apply in person at: 75 Big Piney-Calpet Road, Big Piney Wyoming
Questions? Call Mountain States Water Service
.
