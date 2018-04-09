Mountain States Water Service Hiring Certified Crane Operator

Mountain States Water Service is hiring a NCCCO Certified Crane Operator.

Job Description

Successful applicant will be able to:

  • Safely operate various sizes of cranes.
  • Maintain accurate work records.
  • Clean and maintain equipment.
  • Set up rigging properly.
  • Use rigging hand signals.
  • Communicate with manager and coworkers.

Requirements

  • Class A CDL preferred, as applicant may be required to perform driver duties when needed.
  • Pre-employment drug testing is mandatory.

To Apply:

Email your resume to msws@centurytel.net

Schedule

  • Shifts may vary.

Benefits

  • Company vehicle provided for transportation to/from job sites.
  • Employee housing available if needed.
  • Medical, vacation, 401(k) offered after probationary periods.

How to Apply

Resumes may be emailed to: msws@centurytel.net.

You may apply in person at: 75 Big Piney-Calpet Road, Big Piney Wyoming

Questions? Call Mountain States Water Service

.

 

