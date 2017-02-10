Mountain View Game Warden Racks Up Five Years

GREEN RIVER— Mountain View Game Warden Allen Deru just hit the five-year milestone with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, but you won’t find this Wyoming native blowing his own horn, so we will do it for him.

In 2014, Evanston-born Deru replaced game warden Mark DeHart, who moved back to Montana to pursue other adventures. Deru is a graduate of Weber State University, earning his bachelor’s in zoology. Deru worked for Utah Division of Natural Resources doing game bird surveys before going to work for the Game and Fish in 2011. Deru worked as a game warden trainee in Laramie and Cheyenne before promoting to the North Riverton game warden. Deru has a four-legged, German shepherd sidekick named Clyde.

“I really enjoy being the game warden here in the Bridger Valley, close to the friends and family I grew up with in Evanston,” Deru said. “There are plenty of wildlife and wild places to recreate in here, making it an enjoyable place to live and work in.”

Anyone with information on any wildlife violations in the Bridger Valley can call the warden station at 307-782-6467 or the STOP Poaching Hotline 1-877-WGFD-TIP. Tips may be reported online at wgfd.wyo.gov.