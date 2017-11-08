Mountainaire Animal Clinic Hiring Boarding Facility Assistant

Mountainaire Animal Clinic is hiring for a Boarding Facility Assistant.

The clinic seeks a mature individual to work a very busy boarding facility. Must be able to work flexible hours, weekends and some holidays.

Need to be extremely comfortable and knowledgeable with most breeds of dogs, as well as patient and loving.

Competitive pay.

How to Apply

Please submit resumes with references to the Mountainaire boarding and grooming facility behind the clinic, to Paula Pasek anytime between 10 am and 2 pm, Monday thru Friday.

No phone calls will be accepted.

Location

Mountainaire Animal Clinic

1801 Yellowstone Rd

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Phone: (307) 382-6698

