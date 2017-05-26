Move Into Your Dream Home: 2432 Lacebark Lane — Rock Springs

5 Bedrooms | 3 1/2 Bath | 4,850 SQ. FT.

Giant Garage, Fireplace, Garden Tub



Ready to move into your dream home? This luxurious home is located in Rock Spring’s premier neighborhood Whispering Pines and hosts tons of extras.

Additional details about this home:

$569,000

Rock Spring’s Premier Neighborhood Whispering Pines

5 bedrooms and an office

3.50 bathrooms

Garage has over 1,169 sq feet — perfect to park 4+ vehicles

Extra RV parking complete with 220V

Gorgeous covered porch to enjoy sitting and watching the neighborhood

Open concept kitchen

Large space for a huge dining room

Beautiful rock-faced fireplace

Custom lockers in the large mudroom for each member of the family

Laundry shoot from the upstairs loft into the laundry room

Large walk-in pantry to store all your food and appliances

Beautiful distressed dark cabinetry throughout the entire home

All counter tops are covered with upgraded granite

Carpet, tile, and hardwood flooring throughout

Plantation shutters

Full gym in the basement with tons of storage in the adjoining closet

Wet bar for entertaining guests

Master bedroom is complete with his and her private walk-in closets

Master bath has a huge garden tub and custom walk-in shower

His and her separate sink and vanities as well as an extra makeup vanity

Upstairs loft even has its own living room space

Tons of storage

Fantastic floor plan

4,850 total square feet of completed living space

Yard is fully fenced and landscaped

Owner is a licensed real estate broker in the state of Wyoming

Schedule a Viewing

Contact Annika Smith with Rock Springs Realty for a private viewing.

Phone: 307-371-2535

Office: 2820 Foothill Blvd Suite 104, Rock Springs

Website: www.rsrealtyofwyoming.com

Find Rock Springs Realty on Facebook here.

Front Yard with Covered Porch

Living Room with Rock-faced Fireplace

Open Concept Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops

Custom Lockers in the Large Mudroom

Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closets

Master Bath with Garden Tub

Bedrooms & Bathrooms

Office

Gym Room

Wet Bar

Fenced & Landscaped Backyard

