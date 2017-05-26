Move Into Your Dream Home: 2432 Lacebark Lane — Rock Springs

5 Bedrooms | 3 1/2 Bath | 4,850 SQ. FT.
Giant Garage, Fireplace, Garden Tub
Ready to move into your dream home? This luxurious home is located in Rock Spring’s premier neighborhood Whispering Pines and hosts tons of extras.
Call 307-371-2535 to tour this property today.
Additional details about this home:
- $569,000
- Rock Spring’s Premier Neighborhood Whispering Pines
- 5 bedrooms and an office
- 3.50 bathrooms
- Garage has over 1,169 sq feet — perfect to park 4+ vehicles
- Extra RV parking complete with 220V
- Gorgeous covered porch to enjoy sitting and watching the neighborhood
- Open concept kitchen
- Large space for a huge dining room
- Beautiful rock-faced fireplace
- Custom lockers in the large mudroom for each member of the family
- Laundry shoot from the upstairs loft into the laundry room
- Large walk-in pantry to store all your food and appliances
- Beautiful distressed dark cabinetry throughout the entire home
- All counter tops are covered with upgraded granite
- Carpet, tile, and hardwood flooring throughout
- Plantation shutters
- Full gym in the basement with tons of storage in the adjoining closet
- Wet bar for entertaining guests
- Master bedroom is complete with his and her private walk-in closets
- Master bath has a huge garden tub and custom walk-in shower
- His and her separate sink and vanities as well as an extra makeup vanity
- Upstairs loft even has its own living room space
- Tons of storage
- Fantastic floor plan
- 4,850 total square feet of completed living space
- Yard is fully fenced and landscaped
- Owner is a licensed real estate broker in the state of Wyoming
.
Schedule a Viewing
Contact Annika Smith with Rock Springs Realty for a private viewing.
Phone: 307-371-2535
Office: 2820 Foothill Blvd Suite 104, Rock Springs
Website: www.rsrealtyofwyoming.com
Find Rock Springs Realty on Facebook here.
Front Yard with Covered Porch
Living Room with Rock-faced Fireplace
Open Concept Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops
Custom Lockers in the Large Mudroom
Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closets
Master Bath with Garden Tub
Bedrooms & Bathrooms
Office
Gym Room
Wet Bar
Fenced & Landscaped Backyard
.
