MSPSI Hiring Administrative Assistant

Mountain States Pressure Service, Inc. has an immediate opening for an Administrative Assistant position.

Apply In Person Today!

28 Wilkins Peak Dr.

Rock Springs

This is a Full-Time position.

MSPSI is a proud team that will impress customers with a quality experience.
.

Benefits Package

  • Health insurance
  • 401K
  • Shot & Long term disability
  • Life insurance
  • Much more…
    .

To Apply

  • Apply in person at 28 Wilkins Dr., Rock Springs
    .

.

 

 

