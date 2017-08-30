MSPSI Hiring Administrative Assistant

Mountain States Pressure Service, Inc. has an immediate opening for an Administrative Assistant position.

Apply In Person Today!

28 Wilkins Peak Dr.

Rock Springs

This is a Full-Time position.

MSPSI is a proud team that will impress customers with a quality experience.

Benefits Package

Health insurance

401K

Shot & Long term disability

Life insurance

Much more…

To Apply

