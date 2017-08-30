MSPSI Hiring Administrative Assistant

Mountain States Pressure Service, Inc. has an immediate opening for an Administrative Assistant position.
Apply In Person Today!
28 Wilkins Peak Dr.
Rock Springs
This is a Full-Time position.
MSPSI is a proud team that will impress customers with a quality experience.
Benefits Package
- Health insurance
- 401K
- Shot & Long term disability
- Life insurance
- Much more…
To Apply
- Apply in person at 28 Wilkins Dr., Rock Springs
VISIT the Mountain States Pressure Service website.
CALL Mountain States Pressure Service at 307-362-1903.
