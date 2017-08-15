MSPSI Recruiting Now!

Mountain States Pressure Service, Inc. has immediate openings for various positions.
Apply Thursday, Aug. 17
MSPSI Recruitment Event
Holiday Inn in Rock Springs
MSPSI is now hiring committed professionals serving the oil and gas industry efficiently and safely.
MSPSI is a proud team that will impress customers with a quality experience.
Employment Details:
- Experience is rewarded
- CDL is rewarded
Benefits Include:
- Health insurance
- 401K
- Much more…
To Apply:
- Attend the MSPSI Recruitment Event
- Where: Holiday Inn – 1675 Sunset Dr., Rock Springs
- When: 11 am – 7 pm
