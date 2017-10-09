How Much Snow Did Sweetwater County Get?

SWEETWATER COUNTY — According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, this winter system has exited the region and final snowfall totals are in. Reports are from midnight Saturday night through this morning when snowfall ended.

Snotels (Snow Telemetry) are remote sensing sites in the mountain watersheds. Snowfall data from SNOTELS are estimated based on snow water equivalent.

Sweetwater County

SE Rock Springs – 1.2 inches.

Wamsutter – 1 inch.

Green River – 1 inch.

Green River – 0.7 inches.

Rock Springs – 0.2 inches.

NNW Rock Springs – .1 inches

OTHER COUNTIES IN WYOMING

Big Horn County

Bone Springs Divide Snotel… 5 inches.

Bald Mountain Snotel… 2 inches.

Shell Creek Snotel… 2 inches.

Fremont County

Little Warm Snotel… 6 inches.

Hobbs Park Snotel… 4 inches.

Townsend Creek Snotel… 4 inches.

6 SW Lander… 3.8 inches.

7 WNW Lander… 3.2 inches.

Deer Park Snotel… 3 inches.

St. Lawrence Alt Snotel… 3 inches.

26 SSE Riverton… 2 inches.

South Pass Snotel… 2 inches.

Burroughs Creek Snotel… 1 inch.

Lander Airport… 1 inch.

Riverton Airport… 0.1 inches.

Hot Springs County

Owl Creek Snotel… 2 inches.

Johnson County

Cloud Peak Reservoir Snotel… 5 inches.

Little Goose Snotel… 4 inches.

Soldier Park Snotel… 2 inches.

Bear Trap Meadow Snotel… 1 inch.

Hansen Sawmill Snotel… 1 inch.

Lincoln County

5 SSE Smoot… 1 inch.

5 NNE Thayne… 0.3 inches.

Natrona County

Casper Mountain Snotel… 11 inches.

5 SSW Casper… 9 inches.

Reno Hill Snotel… 9 inches.

Casper Mountain… 6 inches.

3 WSW Casper… 5.9 inches.

Casper Airport… 4.1 inches.

Grave Springs Snotel… 1 inch.

Park County

Blackwater Snotel… 8 inches.

Evening Star Snotel… 6 inches.

Kirwin Snotel… 5 inches.

7 NW Cody… 5 inches.

Marquette Snotel… 4 inches.

2 WSW Cody… 3 inches.

Timber Creek Snotel… 3 inches.

Cody… 2.5 inches.

Wolverine Snotel… 2 inches.

Beartooth Lake Snotel… 2 inches.

4 SE Cody… 1.6 inches.

Cody… 1 inch.

Cody… 0.7 inches.

3 NE Sunshine… 0.1 inches.

Teton County

Grand Targhee Snotel… 4 inches.

Base Camp Snotel… 4 inches.

1 NNW Alta… 3 inches.

Jackson Hole – Raymer… 2 inches.

Jackson Hole – Rendezvous Bowl… 2 inches.

Togwotee Pass Snotel… 1 inch.

Grassy Lake Snotel… 1 inch.

Togwotee Mountain Lodge… 1 inch.

Washakie County

Middle Powder Snotel… 4 inches.

Powder River Pass Snotel… 1 inch.

27 S Ten Sleep… 0.3 inches.

Yellowstone National Park

Two Ocean Plateau Snotel… 5 inches.

Parker Peak Snotel… 3 inches.

Bechler River Ranger Station… 2.7 inches.

Thumb Divide Snotel… 2 inches.

Sylvan Lake Snotel… 2 inches.

Snake River Ranger Station… 0.5 inches.