Mule Deer Found in Basement in Cody

CODY — On July 7, South Cody Game Warden Grant Gerharter and Wildlife Biologist Tony Mong responded to an unusual call.

Early that morning, a Cody area resident reported hearing a crash and then discovering a live deer in her home.

When Gerharter and Mong arrived at the residence at 6:30 a.m., they found an injured, but alert mule deer buck laying in the basement.

The deer had fallen into the window well outside and in its struggle to get out, kicked the window in and then fell though into the home.

Gerharter and Mong used a tranquiller gun to immobilize the deer and carried it up the stairs and out of the house on a tarp.

The deer had several broken legs and a laceration on its neck and was euthanized due to its extensive injuries.