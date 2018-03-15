Muley Fanatic Foundation Applauds Successful Passage Of House Bill 39

WYOMING — Thanks to a collaborative effort that included a full spectrum of wildlife enthusiasts from across the Cowboy State, the Wyoming legislature passed House Bill 0039. The bill, signed by Governor Matt Mead on March 14, 2018 designates a specific license plate to fund wildlife and roadway mitigation projects.

The license plate will be available to all Wyoming residents for use on personal vehicles. The initial purchase price for the plate will be $150 with an additional $50 fee each year for renewal – 100 percent of which will be directed into a fund specific to wildlife and roadway mitigation efforts. Efforts include: overpasses; underpasses; signage; fencing and fencing modifications.

The bill was drafted and introduced with the help of the Muley Fanatic Foundation and sponsored by Representative Stan Blake of Green River.

“The Muley Fanatic Foundation wants to offer a special thank you to Representative Blake for his unwavering support and steadfast determination to see this bill through the legislative process. We’d also like to recognize that the bill’s passage would not have been possible without the incredible public support – from phone call, letters, and emails – our state lawmakers heard from the people of Wyoming in support of HB0039. Getting a bill passed, let alone during a fast paced budget session is not an easy task. That being said, when the dust settled, a good idea is a good idea regardless. We are very pleased with the outcome and the tremendous benefit it will provide beyond our living years” said Joshua Coursey, MFF President/CEO of the Muley Fanatic Foundation.

Spearheaded by the Muley Fanatic Foundation, several organizations pledged support for the bill including: Wyoming Wildlife Federation; Wyoming Stock Growers Association; Petroleum Association of Wyoming; Sweetwater County Commissioners; Wyoming Mining Association; Western Landowners Alliance; Wyoming Mining Natural Resource Foundation; Wyoming Trout Unlimited; Sweetwater County Enterprise Committee; Bowhunters of Wyoming; Wyoming Hunters and Anglers Alliance; Wyoming Backcountry Horsemen of America; County Commissioners Association; Wyoming Association of Municipalities; Wyoming Outdoor Council; The Nature Conservancy; Wyoming Federation of Union Sportsmen; Back Country Hunters and Anglers; Wyoming Wildlife Federation; Wyoming Wild Sheep Foundation; Yellowstone Country Bear Association; Wyoming Trout Unlimited; Wyoming Outfitters and Guides Association and the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission unanimously passed a resolution to support the language of the bill.

With several groups supporting the effort, Coursey maintains that the outreach from individual wildlife enthusiasts was the most important component. “Our citizen legislature is very approachable and the individual voice is enormous. The efforts to round up support this bill and maintain momentum through the process of getting a bill to the Governor’s desk is no small task. While many organizations pledged support, the individual efforts to make their support known was monumental and, in my mind, the real difference maker.”

MFF Chief Operating Officer Joey Faigl added that “passing this bill is a big win for wildlife, hunters, anglers, and anyone who values safe roads and wildlife. Wyoming has created a new funding source to begin work on a solution for the ever-present wildlife and roadway conflicts this state faces”.