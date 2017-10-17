Muley Fanatic Foundation Helps Kids with Life-Threatening Illnesses Go Hunting

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Two kids with life-threatening illnesses were able to participate in a hunt in Southwestern Wyoming this October.

Dalton London, a 14-year-old from Minnesota, and Cooper Meshew, a 13-year-old from Ohio, were awarded Wyoming Game Commissioner Licenses.

Every year since 2012, the Muley Fanatic Foundation has been able to obtain Commissioner Licenses for youth with life-threatening illnesses.

Both young hunters were successful, with Cooper harvesting a mule deer and Dalton harvesting an elk.

Dalton’s First Elk

Dalton and his family drove from Minnesota over a weekend. They had an early wake-up the following day to go on his elk hunt. He received an elk license for Wyoming Elk Hunt Area 100 Type 1.

With great patience and confidence on a 450 yard shot, Dalton harvested his first bull elk.

The hunt was assisted by Jason Faigl, Oscar Barton, Chris Steffen, and Don Cuthbertson.

Cooper’s First Mule Deer

Cooper received a deer license for Wyoming Deer Hunt Area 102 Type 1.

For 2 days, Cooper and his dad hunted with Muley Fanatic Foundation Co-founders, Joshua Coursey and Joey Faigl, with the assistance of Chris Steffen, Easton Steffen, and Don Cuthbertson.

On the evening of the second day, Cooper harvested his first mule deer.

“He got a very nice mule deer,” said Muley Fanatic Foundation President Joshua Coursey.

Spreading the Word

Coursey said there is some emotion involved with putting the event together. In 2017, four kids were found for the program. Unfortunately, one child had passed away prior to September and the other child’s cancer turned for the worse and didn’t allow her to travel to Wyoming.

Coursey said they are looking to spread the word and get more applicants for the program.

“It gives these kids a break from the doctors’ offices,” said Coursey.

