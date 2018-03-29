Muley Fanatics Debut Mansface Mountain Music Festival in Green River

GREEN RIVER — The Muley Fanatic Foundation has organized what is sure to be an entertainment line-up nothing short of stellar in its inaugural Mansface Mountain Music Festival slated for July 13 & 14, 2018 at Expedition Island in Green River.

“We put together a solid committee last August to get the planning for this event underway. We wanted this event to be outstanding right out of the gate. We have been thinking the last couple of years that a weekend music festival in the shadows of Mansface would not only be a fantastic venue but an awesome opportunity to have a festive weekend of music and fun,” said Joshua Coursey, MFF President/CEO.

As a mule deer-based conversation group that has chapters across the Cowboy State, Colorado, Utah and Idaho, the bulk of their support is primarily made up of sportsmen and sportswomen.

The music festival aims to bring those together that currently support their efforts but equally important, a new audience to the fold.

“Truth be known, the non-consumptive user of our beloved resource (deer) exceeds the consumptive user, or those that hunt. That being said, both share the appreciation and admiration for our cherished wild things and wild places. By bringing consumptive users and non-consumptive users together in something that we can all appreciate, live music and good wholesome fun, we can create the opportunity to share our efforts for conservation for both demographics.”

“I personally can’t think of a better way to let folks know about some of our efforts than to let that dialogue take shape in a setting to that is similar to that found around a campfire. A music festival with good music, good spirits and good grub should fit the bill for providing such casual talk,” adds Coursey.

The Lineup

The lineup on Friday, July 13 includes:

Open Acts – 11 AM – Noon

Nick Gomez – 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Many Strings & Company – 2 PM – 3:30 PM

Shandryn Trumble – 4 PM – 5:30 PM

Freddy & Francine – 6 PM – 7:30 PM

Tallgrass – 8 PM – 9:30 PM

The lineup on Saturday, July 14 includes:

Open Acts – 11 AM – Noon

Jeremy Smolik – 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Red Butte – 2 PM – 3:30 PM

Mean Mary – 4 PM – 5 PM

Aaron Davis & the Mystery Machine – 6 PM – 7:30 PM

Jalan Crossland – 8 PM – 9:30 PM



Effective Conservation Paired With Music

Effective conservation in the 21st Century requires the representation of many stakeholders being engaged in the issues.

The Mansface Mountain Music Festival provides the means for MFF to further these efforts to a project that impacts all of us regardless of affiliation–roadway safety. With the successful passing of House Bill 39 earlier this month that creates a new Wyoming specialty wildlife conservation license plate, MFF plans to allocate proceeds of this festival to this new effort that specifically targets projects aimed at reducing wildlife-motorist collisions.

Win a Boat & Other Prizes

In addition to a great festival with a terrific line-up, organizers wanted to keep the flare with what many have come to love about Muley Fanatic Foundation events, winning great prizes.

“We have a reputation to uphold” Coursey said jokingly. “We have built a solid base of support at our Chapter banquet events because of the great prizes folks have an opportunity to win. We didn’t want this event to be a banquet in any way but we wanted it to have the MFF touch. Each ticket to the festival includes raffle tickets for prizes between each act and a GRAND prize on Saturday night, a nearly $15,000 Stealth Craft drift boat.”

Tickets

Tickets are available at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and Green River Chamber of Commerce and also online at muleyfanatic.org by clicking on the festival icon.

About the Muley Fanatic Foundation

The Muley Fanatic Foundation is 501-C(3) Non-Profit organization that was established in 2012. The mission statement of MFF is: To ensure the conservation of mule deer and their habitat and to provide such supporting services to further the sport of hunting and sound wildlife management.