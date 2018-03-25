Mullin Places 16th on Platform at NCAA Championships

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.– Sophomore Scotia Mullin finished 16th overall on the platform Saturday afternoon at the 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

The Scotland native scored 357.50 points in the preliminary round to place 13th and advance to the consolation final. In the second round, Mullin tallied a 286.40 to claim 16th place and receive All-American honorable mention.



Mullin Earns Back-to-Back All-American Honorable Mentions

“Today was good, Scotia had a really solid list and did exactly what he was supposed to in the preliminary,” UW head diving coach Kyle Bogner said. “It was going to be a tougher competition than last year and we knew that. He went out there and gave it his best.”



After becoming just the second Cowboy diver to qualify for the NCAA Championships in back-to-back seasons, Mullin is the first in school history to earn All-American honorable mention in both competitions. Mullin finished 14th on the platform at last year’s NCAA Championships.



Cowboy and Cowgirl Divers Receive All-American Accolades

This season is the first time Wyoming has had All-American honorees on both the men’s and women’s teams since 2011 with Mark Murdock and Kelsey Conci.

It is the first time in school history that both the Cowboy and Cowgirl to receive All-American accolades have been divers. Last week, sophomore diver Karla Conteras placed ninth on the platform to earn All-American honorable mention.

Yesterday, Mullin competed on the three-meter springboard finishing 47th overall in the preliminary round with a mark of 280.35. It was his first time competing on the three-meter at NCAA Championships.