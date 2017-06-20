0

NEWS · PUBLIC MEETINGS

Multiple County Boards Get New Members, Including Memorial Hospital

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commissioners appointed, and re-appointed, members to multiple board in Sweetwater County. The Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is one with a new member.
Community Fine Arts Board

  • 2 vacancies (3-year term)
  • Due to expiring term for Debbie Bullock, who did not apply for re-appointment
  • Due to resignation of Lu Sweet
  • New applicants:
    • Did not receive any applications
  • No new appointments
  • 2 Open Seats
Health Board

  • 2 vacancies (4-year term)
  • Due to expiring terms of:
    • Kathy Luzmoor
    • Dr. Donald West – Doctor of Dental Surgery
  • Applicants for re-appointment:
    • Kathy Luzmoor
    • Dr. Donald West – Doctor of Dental Surgery
  • New applicants:
    • Kristy Meeks
  • Final Appointment:
    • Kathy Luzmoor
    • Dr. Donald West – Doctor of Dental Surgery
Library Board

  • 1 vacancy (3-year term)
  • Due to expiring term of Barbara Van Matre, who does not wish to be considered for re-appointment.
  • Applicants for re-appointment: None
  • New Applicants:
    • Clark Allred
    • Brenda Casey
    • Sabrina Martinez
  • Final Appointment:
    • Brenda Casey
Memorial Hospital of SWCO Board of Trustees

  • 1 vacancy (5 year term)
  • Due to expiring term of Robert Scott, who does not wish to considered for re-appointment
  • New Applicants:
    • Stephen Allen
    • Steven Barrow
    • Jonalee Clawson
    • Leo Gray
    • Jeff Homan
    • Matthew Jackman
    • William Marty Kelsey
    • Dr. Cristy Magagna-Pelham
    • Sabrina Martinez
    • Frank Prevedel, asked to be removed from consideration.
    • Rickey Rockey, asked to be removed from consideration.
    • Vicki Schofield
    • Thomas Spicer, MD
      • Spicer since made it clear that he no longer wants to be considered for the appointment. “That’s an old application and I won’t serve,” said Spicer.
    • Leslie Taylor, RN, who asked to be removed from consideration.
  • Final Appointment:
    • William Marty Kelsey
Museum Board

  • 3 vacancies (3-year term)
  • Due to expiring terms of:
    • Danielle Mathey
    • Dan Perusich, who did not apply for re-appointment
    • Timothy Winger, who did not apply for re-appointment
  • Applicants for re-appointment:
    • Danielle Mathey
  • New Applicants:
    • Tim Savage
  • Final Appointment:
    • Danielle Mathey
    • Tim Savage
    • 1 Seat Open
Planning & Zoning Commission

  • 2 vacancies (3-year term)
  • Due to expiring terms of:
    • Richard Terry Leigh (Green River)
    • Patricia Moody (Jamestown)
  • Applicants for re-appointment:
    • Richard Terry Leigh
    • Patricia Moody
  • New Applicants:
    • Jon Aimone (Rock Springs), asked to be removed from consideration.
  • Final Appointment:
    • Richard Terry Leigh (Green River)
    • Patricia Moody (Jamestown)
Predatory Animal Board

  • 1 vacancy (3-year term)
  • Due to expiring term of:
    • Randy Laughter, who did not apply for re-appointment
  • New Applicants:
    • Aaron Draycott
  • Final Appointment:
    • Aaron Draycott
Recreation Board

  • 3 vacancies (5-year term)
  • Due to expiring terms of:
    • Traci Ciepiela
    • Mark Lyon, who did not apply for re-appointment
    • Tim Sheehan, who did not apply for re-appointment
  • Applicants for re-appointment:
    • Tracy Ciepiela
  • New Applicants:
    • Pat Dorigatti
  • Final Appointment:
    • Pat Dorigatti
    • Tracy Ciepiela
    • 1 Seat Open
Solid Waste Disposal District (Farson/Eden)

  • 2 vacancies (3-year term)
  • Due to expiring terms of:
    • Shirley DeLambert
    • James Hodder
  • Applicants for re-appointment:
    • Shirley DeLambert
    • James Hodder
  • New Applicants:
    • Frank Keeler
    • Dale Newland
  • Final Appointments:
    • James Hodder
    • Frank Keeler
Solid Waste Disposal District #2 (Bairoil/Wamsutter)

  • 2 vacancies (3-year term)
  • Due to expiring terms of:
    • Bobbie Amos
    • Eric Hammond
  • Applicants for re-appointment:
    • Bobbie Amos
    • Eric Hammond
  • New Applicants:
    • Craig Davidson
  • Final Appointment:
    • Bobbie Amos
    • Eric Hammond
Southwest Counseling Board

  • 4 vacancies (4-year term)
  • Due to expiring terms of:
    • Kimberly Bramwell
    • Kathy Luzmoor
    • Danielle Moore, who did not apply for re-appointment
    • Kori Rossetti
  • Applicants for re-appointment:
    • Kimberly Bramwell
    • Kathy Luzmoor
    • Kori Rossetti
  • New Applicants:
    • Amy Galley
  • Final Appointment:
    • Kimberly Bramwell
    • Kathy Luzmoor
    • Kori Rossetti
    • Amy Galley
STAR Transit Board

  • 1 vacancy (3-year term)
  • Due to expiring term of:
    • Richard Baxter III, who did not apply for re-appointment
  • New Applicants:
    • Jeannie Demas
  • Final Appointment:
    • Jeannie Demas
View the Sweetwater County Commissioner’s full agenda for tomorrow here.

