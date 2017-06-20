Multiple County Boards Get New Members, Including Memorial Hospital

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commissioners appointed, and re-appointed, members to multiple board in Sweetwater County. The Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is one with a new member.
Community Fine Arts Board
- 2 vacancies (3-year term)
- Due to expiring term for Debbie Bullock, who did not apply for re-appointment
- Due to resignation of Lu Sweet
- New applicants:
- Did not receive any applications
- No new appointments
- 2 Open Seats
Health Board
- 2 vacancies (4-year term)
- Due to expiring terms of:
- Kathy Luzmoor
- Dr. Donald West – Doctor of Dental Surgery
- Applicants for re-appointment:
- Kathy Luzmoor
- Dr. Donald West – Doctor of Dental Surgery
- New applicants:
- Kristy Meeks
- Final Appointment:
- Kathy Luzmoor
- Dr. Donald West – Doctor of Dental Surgery
Library Board
- 1 vacancy (3-year term)
- Due to expiring term of Barbara Van Matre, who does not wish to be considered for re-appointment.
- Applicants for re-appointment: None
- New Applicants:
- Clark Allred
- Brenda Casey
- Sabrina Martinez
- Final Appointment:
- Brenda Casey
Memorial Hospital of SWCO Board of Trustees
- 1 vacancy (5 year term)
- Due to expiring term of Robert Scott, who does not wish to considered for re-appointment
- New Applicants:
- Stephen Allen
- Steven Barrow
- Jonalee Clawson
- Leo Gray
- Jeff Homan
- Matthew Jackman
- William Marty Kelsey
- Dr. Cristy Magagna-Pelham
- Sabrina Martinez
- Frank Prevedel, asked to be removed from consideration.
- Rickey Rockey, asked to be removed from consideration.
- Vicki Schofield
- Thomas Spicer, MD
- Spicer since made it clear that he no longer wants to be considered for the appointment. “That’s an old application and I won’t serve,” said Spicer.
- Leslie Taylor, RN, who asked to be removed from consideration.
- Final Appointment:
- William Marty Kelsey
Museum Board
- 3 vacancies (3-year term)
- Due to expiring terms of:
- Danielle Mathey
- Dan Perusich, who did not apply for re-appointment
- Timothy Winger, who did not apply for re-appointment
- Applicants for re-appointment:
- Danielle Mathey
- New Applicants:
- Tim Savage
- Final Appointment:
- Danielle Mathey
- Tim Savage
- 1 Seat Open
Planning & Zoning Commission
- 2 vacancies (3-year term)
- Due to expiring terms of:
- Richard Terry Leigh (Green River)
- Patricia Moody (Jamestown)
- Applicants for re-appointment:
- Richard Terry Leigh
- Patricia Moody
- New Applicants:
- Jon Aimone (Rock Springs), asked to be removed from consideration.
- Final Appointment:
- Richard Terry Leigh (Green River)
- Patricia Moody (Jamestown)
Predatory Animal Board
- 1 vacancy (3-year term)
- Due to expiring term of:
- Randy Laughter, who did not apply for re-appointment
- New Applicants:
- Aaron Draycott
- Final Appointment:
- Aaron Draycott
Recreation Board
- 3 vacancies (5-year term)
- Due to expiring terms of:
- Traci Ciepiela
- Mark Lyon, who did not apply for re-appointment
- Tim Sheehan, who did not apply for re-appointment
- Applicants for re-appointment:
- Tracy Ciepiela
- New Applicants:
- Pat Dorigatti
- Final Appointment:
- Pat Dorigatti
- Tracy Ciepiela
- 1 Seat Open
Solid Waste Disposal District (Farson/Eden)
- 2 vacancies (3-year term)
- Due to expiring terms of:
- Shirley DeLambert
- James Hodder
- Applicants for re-appointment:
- Shirley DeLambert
- James Hodder
- New Applicants:
- Frank Keeler
- Dale Newland
- Final Appointments:
- James Hodder
- Frank Keeler
Solid Waste Disposal District #2 (Bairoil/Wamsutter)
- 2 vacancies (3-year term)
- Due to expiring terms of:
- Bobbie Amos
- Eric Hammond
- Applicants for re-appointment:
- Bobbie Amos
- Eric Hammond
- New Applicants:
- Craig Davidson
- Final Appointment:
- Bobbie Amos
- Eric Hammond
Southwest Counseling Board
- 4 vacancies (4-year term)
- Due to expiring terms of:
- Kimberly Bramwell
- Kathy Luzmoor
- Danielle Moore, who did not apply for re-appointment
- Kori Rossetti
- Applicants for re-appointment:
- Kimberly Bramwell
- Kathy Luzmoor
- Kori Rossetti
- New Applicants:
- Amy Galley
- Final Appointment:
- Kimberly Bramwell
- Kathy Luzmoor
- Kori Rossetti
- Amy Galley
STAR Transit Board
- 1 vacancy (3-year term)
- Due to expiring term of:
- Richard Baxter III, who did not apply for re-appointment
- New Applicants:
- Jeannie Demas
- Final Appointment:
- Jeannie Demas
