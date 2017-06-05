Multiple Positions Available at Rock Springs Community Health Center

Coming in August to Rock Springs – Rock Springs Community Health Center

Exciting employment opportunities are available with Rock Springs Community Health Center in Rock Springs. Our Mission is to provide access to quality, primary and urgent health care regardless of ability to pay.

Apply today and email your resume to hr@cvchc.org.

Available Positions

There are currently openings for the following positions:

Medical Providers

Dentists

Behavior Health Providers

Pharmacists

Medical Assistants

Dental Assistants

Pharmacy Technicians

Receptionists

Office Manager

Rock Springs Community Health Center offers:

Competitive pay

Excellent benefits

Opportunity to work with a group of highly skilled professionals

Apply Today

For more information on these job openings and how to be part of the great team email resume to hr@cvchc.org. Visit us at www.BLCHC.org or call our Human Resources Department at 307-789-8290.

Rock Springs Community Health Center is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

We are excited to serve the patients of Rock Springs with our various services; Medical, OB/GYN, Behavioral Health, Dental and Pharmacy.

We accept most insurance plans including Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP, and PCN. We offer a sliding fee scale which can provide a discount for those patients who qualify.

