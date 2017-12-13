Museum Announces Anniversary Exhibit

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is pleased to announce an exhibit celebrating its 50th anniversary. Founded in 1967, the museum was originally included in the plans for the new courthouse built that same year and moved into a renovated 1931 post office building next door in 2001.

During its 50-year history, it has had only three directors. The first two, Henry Chadey and Ruth Lauritzen, each served the museum for over 50 years. Many community members, staff, board members, and volunteers have helped make the museum a special place to enjoy and celebrate the history and heritage of Sweetwater County.

The exhibit will open to the public at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River.

There will be an opening reception on Thursday, December 14th from 4-6:30 p.m. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served.

The exhibit will include photos of the old and new courthouse, important figures in the museum’s early years, exhibits and staff from the courthouse years, as well as the renovation and move into the new building.

The museum also has a small Christmas display featuring historic toys and Victorian Christmas tree.

Admission to the museum is always free.

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is a component unit of Sweetwater County government, which exists to preserve and present the heritage of Sweetwater County.

For information call (307) 872-6435 or contact us by email at info@sweetwatermuseum.org.

Also, visit our website at www.sweetwatermuseum.org