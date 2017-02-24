Mustangs Prepare for Central Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College basketball teams will look to close out the season strong and go into tournament play with a little momentum with an annual tradition Saturday.

The teams will play their final regular season game – which is also their final regular season home game = this Saturday as they welcome Central Wyoming to Rushmore Floor. United Steelworkers Locals 13214 and 15320 will sponsor the annual Labor Night (Free Night) for Mustang basketball beginning at 2 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College.

Hot dogs, popcorn, candy, and beverages will be free during both games, courtesy of United Steelworkers Locals 13214 and 15320. Prizes will be given away during the course of the games.

It is also Sophomore Night for both teams, and departing second-year players will be honored before each game.

“Our men’s and women’s teams are having very exciting and successful seasons, and this will be the final home game and the final regular-season game for both,” said Mustang Athletic Director Lu Sweet. “We invite everyone in Sweetwater County to come out and help us thank our sophomores for all of their hard work and effort during the past two seasons. We really appreciate the United Steelworkers’ ongoing sponsorship of our Labor Night event, and we look forward to seeing a huge crowd here for our final games of the season.”

Lady Mustangs

The ladies have been tearing up the conference and are currently on a 10-game winning streak. Last time out, the ladies jumped out to a 21-9 lead against Sheridan and never looked back. Behind 17 points from Ozge Yarga, the Mustangs cruised to a 71-57 win over Sheridan.

On Feb. 8, the teams squared off in the first conference battle of the season between the two. WWCC dominated by 33, 80-47. Irene Garrido Perez led the way with 23 points while Alexi Smith added 14. Central was led by Atajma Criss-Felton who finished with 12 points.

Women’s Standings

division record then overall

Western 12-1, 23-5

Casper 11-2, 22-7

Gillette 11-2, 20-7

Miles 6-7, 15-14

Sheridan 5-8, 18-11

Northwest 5-8, 14-15

Central 2-11, 5-22

Little Big Horn 0-12, 0-25

Mustangs

After a big win against Casper, the Mustangs have dropped their last two games. They enter coming off a loss to Sheridan, 62-53. Tyrell Isaacs was the only Mustang in double figures with 22 points on the night. Both teams were even except for two big difference. The Mustangs only hit six of 22 shots from behind the three-point line and the Generals shot 10 more foul shots on the night.

The Mustangs lost to Central on the road in the first meeting between to two teams, 69-61. Isaacs had 25 while Callum Lawson added 15 in the loss. Central had four players in double figures led by Irshaad Hunte who finished with 20.

Men’s Standings

division record then overall

Gillette 11-2, 26-3

Casper 8-3, 22-7

Central 9-3, 18=8

Sheridan 5-5, 21-8

Northwest 6-6, 18-10

Western 5-7, 16-13

Miles 3-10, 11-18

Little Big Horn 0-11, 2-23