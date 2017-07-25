Nadine Valentine (July 15, 1923 - July 22, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Nadine Valentine, 94, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at the Sage View Care Center.

She was born on July 15, 1923, in Norfolk Nebraska, the daughter of Olaf Ingamar Grinden and Inez Davis Grinden.

Mrs. Valentine attended schools in South Dakota and was a 1941 graduate of the Martin High School.

She married Clyde Charles Valentine in Rushville, Nebraska on February 7, 1949. He passed away in Denver, Colorado on April 28, 1978.

Mrs. Valentine was employed as a telephone operator for many years, and during World War II she worked as a Rosie the Riveter in Grand Island, Nebraska. Later she worked for the School District in Golden Colorado in the Food Service Department and also an aide for handicap children.

Survivors include Blake Allen Valentine and wife Cathy, Gary Dwane Valentine and wife Judy and Troy Dean Valentine and wife Karla; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and one granddaughter who died at birth.