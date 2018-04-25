Naked Man Reported Walking Down Middle of I-80

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to a call yesterday morning to reports of a naked man walking down the middle of the road on I-80.

According to Lt. Ben Schlosser with Wyoming Highway Patrol, there was a naked man reportedly walking Westbound from Bar X in the middle of the road.

Troopers responded along with paramedics from Sweetwater County.

Lt. Schlosser said the man was suffering from a mental health crisis. He was treated by the ambulance and taken to Memorial Hospital for further treatment. He was cooperative and he wasn’t charged with any crime.