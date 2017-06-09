Name the Mustangs Contest at Green River Chamber of Commerce

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Chamber of Commerce is excited to have two Filly Mustangs in support of the BLM Wild Horse Adoption Program.

The mustangs have been there about a week and are settling in, so now it’s time to find their names!



Submit your names by commenting on the Name the Mustangs event page. The Chamber of Commerce will accept entries until June 22nd at 6 pm.

At that time they will post the submissions on their Facebook page and we will open the voting period from June 26 until July 19. The submission with the most likes will win a $50 Chamber gift certificate.

You must include two names to be considered a submission, as well as your location. (ex: Sugar & Spice, Green River). Please, only one entry per person.

The mustangs are at the Green River Chamber, so go see them in person! See the photos below. They are quite friendly!

The horses are Fillies (female). The Green River Future Farmers of America have been helping to feed the horses.

Mustang #1

Mustang #2