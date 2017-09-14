Nancy Wiebe (November 24, 1932 – September 2, 2017)

DANIEL — Nancy Clapp Wiebe, age 84, daughter of Eldridge Andrews Clapp and Ethel Laura Warren Clapp, passed away on 2 September 2017, in Daniel, Wyoming.

Nancy is survived by her three children, James Bennett Wiebe III, William Eldridge Wiebe, and Martha Anne Wiebe Theriault, seven grandchildren Kara Dean Wiebe, Abigail Rinhyke Wiebe, Annie Bennett Wiebe, Kayla Marie Theriault, Ku’ulehua Kortney Wiebe, Sydney Grace Theriault, Kulenalehua Kollette Wiebe, and two great grand children Rayne Margaret Anderson and Oscar Kamdyn Huerta.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters, Shirley Clapp Southworth and Margaret Clapp Hull.

Nancy was born in Orlando, Florida, on 24 November 1932, and grew up on an orange grove that later became part of Disney’s Epcot Center near Orlando, Florida in the mid-1940’s.

At the age of 13, Nancy moved with her family to New Rochelle, New York, where she attended the Emma Willard School, and later, Fairleigh Dickinson University, in New Jersey.

Nancy competed in show hunter, and jumper horse shows in the mid-Atlantic states, Virginia, and New England in the 1940’s and 1950’s, she showed successfully on hunter and jumper show horses, won the PHA trophy, and competed in the Maclay Finals as a junior exhibitor at National Horse Show at the Old Madison Square Garden in New York City in the 1950’s.

In the early 1960’s, Nancy rode horses for Dave Kelley and also managed the Wiebe’s family farm near Oldwick, New Jersey.

In the 1970’s in New Jersey and New England, Nancy was a hunter and jumper horse show judge and taught English riding at her farm near Oldwick, New Jersey.

Starting in June 1970, and for the next 8 years, Nancy would pack up her pickup in New Jersey, and with her three children, would drive the 2000 miles to Pinedale, attend the Green River Rendezvous, and vacation in the mountains above Pinedale or in the forest beyond Merna on Horse Creek, and then work on a haying crew in August, to earn gas money to return to New Jersey before school reopened in September.

Nancy taught 2nd and 3rd-grade classes at Sawmill Elementary School in Tewksbury Township near Mountainville, New Jersey, from 1970 until 1978.

Then in June 1978, Nancy had a yard sale, sold the family farm, and with her three children, assembled a family convoy that included a large U-Haul truck, a pickup and horse trailer, and a small car, with a pony, goats, dogs, and a few friends as drivers, and moved her family to their new home in Daniel, Wyoming, overlooking the Green River and the town of Daniel, Wyoming, where she resided for 29 of the next 39 years.

Nancy taught 2nd and 3rd-grade classes at Big Piney Elementary School, from 1979 to 1993.

She retired from teaching to take time to care for her mother, Ethel, in Port Charlotte, Florida, for seven years, and upon Ethel’s death at the age of 102 in 2000, Nancy returned to her home in Daniel, Wyoming.

Nancy was an active supporter of activities at the Senior Center in Pinedale, attended many activities at the historic schoolhouse in Daniel, Wyoming, and was a substitute teacher at Big Piney Elementary school for several years after returning from Florida.

She spent many summers in Sublette County, Wyoming, working on hay crews for ranches along Horse Creek and Beaver Creek, and near Boulder, Wyoming.

She worked with horses at Steve James’ ranch and several hunting seasons in the Fall as a camp cook, taught English horse riding clinics and helped out at horse shows at the fairgrounds in Big Piney.

Most of all, Nancy always enjoyed family gatherings with her children and grandchildren at her home near Daniel, Wyoming.

The family asks that any donations in Nancy’s memory, please be sent to Kickin’ Cancer in Sublette County, PO Box 687, Pinedale, Wyoming 82941, Ph 307-367-2299

A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, September 15, 2017, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Daniel School House 18 Schoolhouse Lane Daniel, Wyoming 83115.