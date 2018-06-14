Narcotic Search at Imperial Apartments Ends With Felony Arrest

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department has arrested a Rock Springs man with alleged felony-level possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and another drug-related crime.
According to Chief Dwane Pacheco in an RSPD press release, on June 14th, 2018 at approximately 6:42 am, detectives and uniformed Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department executed a narcotic related search warrant at 1925 Imperial Drive Apt. I13 in Rock Springs.
Upon entry, detectives identified and detained two subjects identified as Joshua Sommerville (42) and Elena Monteleone (38).
A subsequent search of the residence revealed a felony amount of methamphetamine and associated paraphernalia.
Joshua Sommerville was arrested for Felony Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Deliver, Use of a controlled substance Methamphetamine, and a Probation Violation.
The Rock Springs Police Department reminds citizens that all persons are innocent until
proven guilty in a court of law.