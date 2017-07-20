Nasty Storm Rolling Through Teton County: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued Through 2:30 pm

TETON COUNTY — It is likely to be an active weather-day this afternoon 7/20, so those with outdoor interests should stay tuned to local radio stations, TV stations, NOAA All-Hazards Weather Radio, and online for the latest weather developments in Teton County. See on 7/20 below:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Riverton WY

1:45 PM MDT THU JUL 20 2017

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Teton County in northwestern Wyoming…

* Until 2:30 PM MDT

* At 1:43 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Moran,

which is 14 miles northeast of Alta, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near,

Moran Bay around 1:50 PM MDT.

Colter Bay Village around 2:00 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Signal

Mountain Lodge, Turpin Meadow Lodge, Jackson Lake Lodge, Hatchet

Resort, Hatchet Campground, Signal Mountain Campground, Flagg Ranch

Village, Leeks Lodge and Turpin Meadow Campground.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.