National High School Finals Rodeo on the Horizon

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County Fair is not all that’s coming down the pipeline. The 2018 National High School Finals Rodeo is headed for the Sweetwater Events Complex, which was discussed by the Fair Board at their Tuesday evening meeting.

The first rodeo performance is slated for Monday, July 15, with contestants and vendors arriving several days beforehand.

Sweetwater Events Complex Executive Director Larry Lloyd provided officials from the National High School Rodeo Association with a tour of the facilities—arenas, campground, grandstand, stalls, etc.

Procedures are in place, e.g. livestock handling including emergencies, what volunteers should do if they see a strange package, National Weather Service monitoring of potential emergency weather conditions, and so on.

However, there is still some work to be done. Golf carts are arriving for use at the NHSFR.

In addition, 800 additional stalls are headed for the Events Complex, on top of the horse stalls that have already been added.

Parking changes may occur in the future, including removal of “islands” in the Grandstand parking area that are occupying potential new parking spaces.

However, Lloyd was careful to say that the new parking project is currently only a subject for future discussion and is not an immediate project.

“We’re not going to do (parking changes) tomorrow,” Lloyd declared.