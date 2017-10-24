National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative Day Scheduled For Saturday

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Springs Rock Springs Police Department are teaming with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to host a special program to rid homes of potentially dangerous prescription drugs that are expired, unused, and unwanted.

The initiative is called National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Sheriff Mike Lowell and Chief Dwane Pacheco said unused prescriptions and medications languishing in home medicine cabinets are highly vulnerable to misuse, abuse, accidental overdoses, and theft. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends. In addition, flushing unused medicines down the toilet or throwing them in the trash pose safety and health hazards.

Lowell said Sweetwater County residents with medicines and/or prescriptions can turn them in for disposal from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, at the following locations in Rock Springs, where county deputies and city police officers will be on hand:

– Sweetwater County Fire District #1, 3010 College Drive

– Albertson’s, 1323 Dewar Drive

– Smith’s, 2531 Foothill Boulevard

The service is free and anonymous; no questions asked. The Take Back Initiative collection drive is only for pills, capsules, or patches. Liquids, needles, sharps, or street drugs cannot be accepted.

If you are unable to make it to one of the drop locations on Saturday, there is a drop box located in the lobby of the Rock Springs Police Department that is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with, again, no questions asked and no forms to fill out.

Last April, Americans turned in 450 tons (900,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at almost 5,500 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,200 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 13 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 8.1 million pounds—more than 4,050 tons—of pills..

Overall, in its 13 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 8.1 million pounds—more than 4,050 tons—of pills.