National Weather Service Issues Hazardous Weather Outlook for Sweetwater County Areas

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A Hazardous Weather Outlook was issued by the National Weather Service in Riverton, WY at 2:59 am. Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge, and East Sweetwater County were included in the risk areas.

Effective for these areas:

Yellowstone National Park-Absaroka Mountains-Cody Foothills-

North Big Horn Basin-Southwest Big Horn Basin-

Southeast Big Horn Basin-Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains-

Bighorn Mountains West-Bighorn Mountains Southeast-

Northeast Johnson County-Southeast Johnson County-

Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains-Jackson Hole-

Wind River Mountains West-Wind River Mountains East-

Upper Wind River Basin-Wind River Basin-Lander Foothills-

Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range-

Natrona County Lower Elevations-Casper Mountain-Star Valley-

Salt River and Wyoming Ranges-Upper Green River Basin Foothills-

Upper Green River Basin-South Lincoln County-

Rock Springs and Green River-Flaming Gorge-East Sweetwater County-

Flood warnings and advisories are in effect for portions of western and central Wyoming.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Western and Central Wyoming.

DAY ONE…Today and Tonight

Flooding will continue on some area rivers today. Please see flood warnings and forecasts for details.

DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday

Monday through Wednesday…Isolated to widely scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms across northern Wyoming. Some storms may produce strong wind gusts. Very warm, dry and breezy to windy conditions will bring elevated fire danger to southern Wyoming.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…Spotters are urged to report any flooding. Thank you.