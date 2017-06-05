National Weather Service Snowmelt and Flooding Briefing

RIVERTON — The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued the following Snowmelt and Flooding Briefing for June 4th.

Situation Overview:

Cooler mountain temperatures today and Tuesday will be observed with highs in the 50s to lower 60s above 9,000 feet. This will slow the rapid snow melt of the past few days. Mountain temperatures will warm back up Wednesday with mid-50s to mid-60s for highs. Then Thursday and Friday mountain high temperatures will be mainly in the 60s to around 70 again. Thus, another round of significant snow melt is expected. Low temperatures will once again be in the 40s Thursday through Saturday mornings. Therefore, many streams that feed into the main stem rivers will continue to run high with areas of flooding this week. The main stem rivers will also continue to run around bankfull with areas of flooding at times this week.