Nationally Known Rock Band Makes Surprise Green River Performance

Excitement was in the air. The crowd on Expedition Island waited with bated breath as the sun set and the band set up. National-touring band Youth in Revolt was about to take the stage.

As the Flaming Gorge Days’ Battle of the Bands came to a close Thursday evening, Al Harris from the Radio Network announced to the crowd of Battle-goers there was to be another band performance; this one unplanned and last-minute.

“Stay put for a little bit, because we’re going to bring on Youth in Revolt,” Harris said.

Rock group Youth in Revolt happened to be traveling through Green River while on tour Thursday night and walked by the island. Their previously booked show in Salt Lake City, Utah was canceled. Their next show was in Colorado Springs, Colorado, so they had an evening off, or so they thought.

They stopped in Green River to take a break from the road, and were trying to find the river, when they heard the sound of live music. They followed the sound, found the river and stumbled across the Battle of the Bands.

A couple band members decided to investigate. They saw the stage, saw the people and wanted to play.

“From there, we all got excited because it was on the spot and (we) never played in that location,” Youth In Revolt guitarist Alex Ramos said.

Their canceled performance in Salt Lake City became a unexpected performance for Green River.

“To see all your faces in surprise, it honestly made it so fun on stage for us,” Ramos said. “We would love to come back.”

.

FOLLOW Youth In Revolt on Facebook to see what they’re up to next.

LISTEN to the new Youth In Revolt album HERE.



.

