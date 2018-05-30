Native American Education Conference Hosted in Riverton

RIVERTON — The 2018 Native American Education Conference Registration is now open.

This conference is for educators, community members and youth grades 7-12.

The conference will be held August 8-9 at Central Wyoming College and St. Stephens Indian School.

The conference features Billy Mills, an Oglala Lakota member and Olympic gold medalist, Turnaround Arts California, Team Xtreme Warriors, and Kasey Nicholson.

In addition, there will be over 80 presentations on Native American history, culture, cultural

sensitivity, and suicide awareness and prevention.

Special indoor and outdoor sessions will be held for youth.

This conference promotes understanding, building relationships, and generating

ideas for engaging families and the community. The full schedule can be viewed online.

Cost of the conference is $25.00 for adults to cover meals. Youth attend for free.

The Pacesetter Award will be given to the top Wyoming American Indian high school students from each school district