Elevated Fire Conditions today and Sunday. There is a Fire Weather Watch in effect for Sunday afternoon and evening as well. Expect mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures across the Cowboy State. Near record high temperatures are possible for today and Sunday. Labor Day will be cooler and windy with the approach and passage of a frontal system.

Today

Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Areas of smoke. Clear, with a low around 52. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph after midnight.

Sunday

Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 89. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Labor Day

Patchy smoke before noon. Sunny, with a high near 87. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 82.