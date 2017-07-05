Nelda Sue Glavan Ranelle (February 15, 1958 – June 26, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS — Nelda Sue Glavan Ranelle, 59, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Monday, June 26, 2017, at her home.

She was born on February 15, 1958, in Fort Worth, Texas, the daughter of Raul and Ruth Keller Galvan.

Ms. Ranelle attended schools in Texas.

She married John Ranelle on July 31, 1985, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Her interests were cooking and spending time with her grandkids. She enjoyed making people laugh and smile.

Survivors include her husband John Ranelle of Texas; one son Charles Galvan of Arizona; three daughters Jacqueline Escobedo and husband John of Texas, Julia Stafford and husband Cody of Rock Springs, Jennifer Mayfield and husband Josh of Texas; one brother Alex Galvan of Texas and one sister Felicia Adams also of Texas; eight grandchildren Jacob, Jasckson, Madeline, Isabella, Elijah, Morgan, Max and Lincoln.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.

Cremation has taken place, and memorial services were held on Monday, July 3, 2017, at Restoration Ministries.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.